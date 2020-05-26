Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Watch: James Anderson Returns To Training At Old Trafford In Manchester

Updated: 26 May 2020 12:49 IST

James Anderson returned to training and posted a video of him bowling in the nets.

Watch: James Anderson Returns To Training At Old Trafford In Manchester
James Anderson has the most number of wickets for an English bowler in Test cricket. © Instagram

England pacer James Anderson has said that he is enjoying being back as he has started training again. Anderson posted a video of himself on Instagram, in which the pacer can be seen running in and then delivering the ball. "I've missed this place! Slowly easing through the gears but enjoying being back," Anderson wrote as the caption. The 37-year-old has played 151 Tests so far and has managed to take 584 Test wickets. He is on the fourth spot in the list of most wickets taken in Test cricket.

Anderson has the most number of wickets for an English bowler in Test cricket and he has also taken most wickets for a pace bowler in the longest format of the game. Last week, Stuart Broad, Ben Stokes, and Chris Woakes also took part in training sessions.

All international cricketing action across the globe has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, England is looking to play Test series against West Indies and Pakistan in July-August this year.

Earlier, the ECB allowed its players to resume training this week as the country plans for a return of international cricket.

With this, England became the first nation to commence training for its players after being hit by the coronavirus.

The board said by utilising venues across the country for individual sessions, it will be able to provide a controlled environment that ensures adherence to safety protocols and social distancing measures for players and staff as set out by the government.

If England and West Indies indeed go ahead with the Test series, then it can be a first international cricket series since March this year.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article James Michael Anderson James Anderson Stuart Christopher John Broad Stuart Broad Benjamin Andrew Stokes Ben Stokes Christopher Roger Woakes Chris Woakes England England Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • James Anderson shared a video of himself training at Old Trafford
  • Anderson shared the video on his Instagram account
  • Last week, Broad, Stokes and Woakes also took part in training sessions
Related Articles
England Pace Bowlers James Anderson, Stuart Broad Set Ashes Target
England Pace Bowlers James Anderson, Stuart Broad Set Ashes Target
England Fast Bowler James Anderson Says Coronavirus Wont End His Career
England Fast Bowler James Anderson Says Coronavirus Won't End His Career
Coronavirus: Jimmy Andersons Quarantine Workout Will Leave You In Splits. Watch
Coronavirus: Jimmy Anderson's Quarantine Workout Will Leave You In Splits. Watch
Sri Lanka vs England: James Anderson Misses Out As England Recall Ben Foakes, Keaton Jennings For Test Series
Sri Lanka vs England: James Anderson Misses Out As England Recall Ben Foakes, Keaton Jennings For Test Series
"Shredder Might Do The Trick": Ravichandran Ashwins Savage Reply To James Anderson On Mankad Debate
"Shredder Might Do The Trick": Ravichandran Ashwin's Savage Reply To James Anderson On Mankad Debate
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.