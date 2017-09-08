James Anderson Creates History, Joins Elite 500 Test-Wicket Club

James Anderson is the first Englishman to take 500 wickets in Test cricket.

England pacer James Anderson became the first Englishman and sixth cricketer overall to claim 500-plus wickets in Test cricket. Anderson achieved the milestone on the the second day of the third Test against the West Indies at Lord’s on Friday. The 35-year-old, who took the field with 497 wickets in his kitty, dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite, Kyle Hope in the first innings and then took the first West Indian wicket (Kraigg Brathwaite) to fall in the second to achieve the feat.

He also became the third fast bowler in history to take 500 Test wickets, after Australian legend Glenn McGrath (563 wickets in 124 Tests) and the West Indies’ Courtney Walsh (519 wickets in 132 Tests).

Anderson made his Test debut against Zimbabwe in 2003 at the age of only 21. The England speedster claimed a five-for on his debut.

The 35-year-old also has 269 wickets in 194 ODIs to his name.

Anderson, however, went wicketless in the second innings of West Indies' shock five-wicket win in the second Test at Headingley that saw the tourists level the three-match series at 1-1.

West Indies' victory in the second Test was all the more remarkable given they suffered an innings and 209-run thrashing in the series opener at Edgbaston as the inaugural day/night Test in England ended inside three days.

They have not won a Test series in England since 1988 and last won multiple Tests in the same series away from home against a team other than Bangladesh when twice victorious in Australia 21 years ago.

The highest wicket-takers in Tests:

Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) – 800 wickets in 133 Tests

Shane Warne (Australia) – 708 wickets in 145 Tests

Anil Kumble (India) – 619 wickets in 132 Tests

Glenn McGrath (Australia) - 563 wickets in 124 Tests

Courtney Walsh (West Indies) – 519 wickets in 132 Tests

James Anderson (England) – 500* in 129* Tests