Jake Weatherald Rapid-Fire Ton Helps Adelaide Strikers Clinch Maiden Big Bash League Title

Updated: 04 February 2018 15:26 IST

Jake Weatherald's century -- the first in a BBL final -- came from 58 balls and he slammed eight sixes and nine fours.

Adelaide Strikers claimed their first-ever Big Bash League Twenty20 title. © Twitter

Jake Weatherald plundered 115 runs off 70 balls as the Adelaide Strikers beat the Hobart Hurricanes by 25 runs to win their first-ever Big Bash League Twenty20 title in Adelaide on Sunday. Weatherald's century -- the first in a BBL final -- came from 58 balls and he slammed eight sixes and nine fours as the Strikers reached 202 for two to set Hobart a daunting run chase. Travis Head added 44 from 29 while a quick-fire cameo from Colin Ingram pushed Adelaide beyond 200. The Hurricanes could only manage 177 for five off their 20 overs with D'Arcy Short top-scoring with 68 off 44 balls and George Bailey chipping in with 46 from 33 balls.

Veteran paceman Peter Siddle's three wickets and a containing performance from spinner Liam O'Connor (0-27 off four overs) tightened the screws on the power-hitting Hurricanes lineup to secure victory.

"I obviously dream of this, but never imagined this," Weatherald said.

"It was cool to get a century in front of my parents and play in front of such a crowd. Luckily it came off today.

"You just get that luck. A couple just cleared the boundary line, that's cricket."

Weatherald didn't pass 20 in his first seven innings in the glitzy T20 tournament, which yielded a total of 87 runs before something clicked.

He came into the final this season with three fifties in his past four innings.

Weatherald again delivered a clutch performance when it mattered most, having made 66 and 96 in his first domestic Sheffield Shield final in 2016. He also made 60 in last season's Shield final.

