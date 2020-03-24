 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"Let Stokes Do His Thing": Jack Leach's Message To Combat Coronavirus

Updated: 24 March 2020 22:55 IST

Jack Leach had an interesting advise for fans from across the world to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

"Let Stokes Do His Thing": Jack Leachs Message To Combat Coronavirus
Jack Leach and Ben Stokes helped England to a historic win in Ashes 2019. © Twitter

Jack Leach, England's left-arm off-spinner much like other sportspersons is spending time at home as the world battles against coronavirus. The English cricketer in a recent twitter post had interesting advise for fans from across the world. In his latest tweet, Jack Leach said, "Being boring is boring guys! But if it gets the job done it's definitely worth it! We are all batting at 11 so let's not get ahead of ourselves and start playing shots. Defend your stumps one ball at a time and let Stokes do his thing. #StayAtHome".

Ben Stokes and Jack Leach were involved in one of the most historic partnerships that Test cricket has ever seen. Stokes and Leach helped England win one of the most memorable Ashes Test matches that has ever been played.  

During the innings, Stokes smashed 135 runs as England defeated Australia in the third Test match of the Ashes 2019. Jack Leach who was at the other end for the last wicket partnership remained unbeaten on one after facing 17 balls in a partnership of 76 runs. 

Jack Leach made his Test debut for England back in 2018 against New Zealand at Christchurch. 

The left-arm off-spinner has played 10 Tests so far and has managed to take 34 wickets with an economy rate of 2.85. 

Leach has a highest score of 92. His valuable knock came against Ireland in a Test match at Lord's. 

At the moment, the England Cricket Board (ECB) much like other cricket boards across the globe has postponed all scheduled tournaments that were supposed to take place as they battle against coronavirus. 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Jack Leach Benjamin Andrew Stokes Ben Stokes Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Jack Leach had an interesting advise for fans on how to fight coronavirus
  • Jack Leach gave Ben Stokes' reference while urging fans to stay safe
  • Ben Stokes and Jack Leach helped England to a historic win over Australia
Related Articles
Jack Leach, Suffering From Illness, To Leave South Africa Amid Test Series
Jack Leach, Suffering From Illness, To Leave South Africa Amid Test Series
Joe Root Admits Concern Over Illness Of Front-Line England Bowlers
Joe Root Admits Concern Over Illness Of Front-Line England Bowlers
Englands Tour Match Downgraded After Players Fall Ill
England's Tour Match Downgraded After Players Fall Ill
Steve Smith, Jack Leach Play Down "Spectacles" Controversy After Ashes Draw
Steve Smith, Jack Leach Play Down "Spectacles" Controversy After Ashes Draw
Steve Smith With Greatest Batsman Of This Generation: Somerset Cricket Trolls Australian
Steve Smith With Greatest Batsman Of This Generation: Somerset Cricket Trolls Australian
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.