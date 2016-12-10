Ishant Sharma Ties Knot With Pratima Singh; MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh Attend

India's limited over cricket skipper MS Dhoni was in attendance at the event.

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma on Friday tied the knot with basketball player Pratima Singh at a farmhouse in Gurgaon, with MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh in attendance at the event.

The wedding took place on Friday night, with many other celebrities reportedly joining the celebrations.

The ongoing Test series between India and England meant that none of Ishant's teammates in the national Test team could be at the event.

Ishant himself is currently on leave from the Indian squad due to his wedding.

His newly-wed wife Pratima Singh is an Indian basketball international.