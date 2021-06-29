India seamer Ishant Sharma was spotted on Monday holidaying with his wife and former captain of India's women's national basketball team, Pratima Singh, in the United Kingdom. The Indian team members are on a three-week break from their schedule. Ishant and Pratima visited the famous prehistoric monument, Stonehenge. Ishant shared a photograph from their visit on his official Instagram handle. They were accompanied on the trip by cricketer Mayank Agarwal and his wife, Aashita Sood, a lawyer by profession. "At the masterpiece of engineering with the folks," Ishant captioned the photo with the two hashtags -- #England and #Stonehenge.

Fans of the Indian cricketers were in awe of the historic structure, with many of them dropping red-heart and smiling heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

A fan even jokingly requested Ishant to demolish the structure through his pace bowling. "Sir, ball marke yeh sare pathar gera do (sir, throw the ball and demolish all these stones)," the comment read.

Meanwhile, another fan complimented them on the snap and called it, "nice picture."

Earlier in the day, Ishant had also shared a small clip from his workout at the gym. "No excuses to miss a day at training," he captioned the video on Insta.

Ishant was last seen in action during the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand.

Earlier, this month he had shared a photo of another picturesque view, that time from his hotel room at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton when the Indian team was quarantining ahead of the WTC final. In the photo, Ishant was standing on the balcony of his room overlooking the stadium.

At present, Team India is enjoying a short break, after which they will regroup on July 15 and enter another bio-bubble before the start of their five-match Test series against England on August 4. The Tests will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Lord's, Headingley in Leeds, The Oval in London and Old Trafford in Manchester.