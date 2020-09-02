Ishant Sharma, who won the prestigious Arjuna Award this year, is celebrating his 32nd birthday on Wednesday and wishes poured in from the cricket fraternity for the India pacer. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to revisit a phenomenal five-wicket haul that Ishant Sharma took against Bangladesh in Kolkata during India's first-ever day-night Test. "Happy Birthday, @ImIshant. Here's a recap of his phenomenal 5-wicket haul against Bangladesh in the Pink Ball Test," The BCCI tweeted. Ishant is currently in the United Arab Emirates for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). India captain Virat Kohli also posted a couple of pictures with Ishant and wished him on his birthday.

Ishant's state-mate Shikhar Dhawan also extended his wishes to the fast-bowler. "Happy birthday bro @ImIshant Looking forward to a great season with you," Dhawan tweeted.

Shreyas Iyer, captain of the Delhi Capitals, congratulated Ishant on being conferred with the Arjuna Award and wished him well for the upcoming season.

"Happy birthday @ImIshant! And best wishes on receiving your Arjuna Award Looking forward to the season with you," Iyer said.

Ajinkya Rahane too wished the fast bowler on his 32nd birthday.

"Happy Birthday, Ishi. Here's to more fun times and celebrations," Rahane said.

"Happy birthday @ImIshant have a good one.. God bless you," veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh said.

Ishant picked up 13 wickets from 13 games in last year's IPL and helped Delhi qualify for the play-offs.

Ishant made his Test debut in 2007 against Bangladesh and soon donned the blue jersey against South Africa in the same year.

The fast-bowler has played 97 Tests so far and has picked up 297 wickets in the longest format of the game.

In ODIs, Ishant has 115 wickets to his name from 80 games.