Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Anil Kumble Attend Star-Studded Isha Ambani Wedding. See Pics

Photo Credit: Santosh Nagwekar

Photo Credit: Santosh Nagwekar

Photo Credit: Santosh Nagwekar

Photo Credit: Santosh Nagwekar Photo Credit: Santosh Nagwekar Yuvraj Singh, who has been out of the Indian team for quite sometime now, will look to return to the cricket field with a bang in the upcoming IPL auction, which he will enter with a Rs 1 crore base price. Both Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh were part of the core group of the Mumbai Indians. While Harbhajan was not retained by the Mumbai-based franchise owned by the Ambanis in 2018, Sachin last wore the MI jersey in 2013.

With the Indian Premier League coming up, Harbhajan Singh will gear up to wear the colours of Chennai Super Kings, under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. And Sachin Tendulkar, who retired from cricket in 2013, is trying his best to develop the sports culture in India. He recently stressed on the need for the inclusion of sports in school curriculum. At an event in New Delhi last month, Tendulkar said, "When sports and education go together, it creates harmony. I would like to see sports included in all schools and make it mandatory. It (sports) doesn't recognise the colour of skin, know your bank balance, or differentiate between a boy or girl. It doesn't discriminate. That is best for children. It helps in the overall development."