Ish Sodhi Tries Out Rap Music And Has His Team-mates In Splits

Updated: 09 October 2018 16:24 IST

Ish Sodhi, a decent chess player, now tries his hand at something new.

Ish Sodhi made his ODI debut for New Zealand in August 2015. (File picture) © AFP

Ish Sodhi showcased his chess skills the last time New Zealand toured India in 2017 but lost 0-2 to India's Yuzvendra Chahal. However, this time around, Ish Sodhi ventured into a new avenue and did not disappoint his teammates or his fans. In a video uploaded by the official Facebook page of New Zealand Cricket, Blackcaps, Sodhi could be seen singing, rather rapping, a revamped version of the famous hit song "Ice Ice Baby." Within hours, the video had over eight thousands views.

Ish Sodhi, the Indian-origin cricketer, made his Test debut for New Zealand against Bangladesh in October 2013. While he played his last Test against England in March earlier this year.

In the 15 Tests that he has played, he has taken 38 wickets, with his best bowling figure for a match being 7/79. He has 422 runs in his kitty from 21 innings, including three half-centuries. His highest Test score is 63.

In the 22 One-day Internationals that Sodhi has played for New Zealand, he has taken 29 wickets, with his best figures being 4/58.

The 25-year-old cricketer also played for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018.

This is not the first time a cricketer has shown his talent off the field. Cricketers like Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle and others have known to showcase their skills in singing. Bravo had come out with the famous song 'Champions', after they beat England in the final of the 2016 World Cup T20 in Kolkata.

Gayle on October 7 had uploaded a video on his Facebook account where Dwayne Bravo could be seen singing his famous 'Champions' song for Gayle on his birthday.

Comments
Topics : New Zealand Cricket Team Ish Sodhi Cricket
Highlights
  • Ish Sodhi ventured into a new avenue and did not disappoint his teammates
  • This is not the 1st time a cricketer has shown his talent off the field
  • Dwayne Bravo had come out with the famous song 'Champions' in 2016
