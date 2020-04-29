Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Sports Fraternity Mourns Irrfan Khan's Death, Virat Kohli Leads Condolences

Updated: 29 April 2020 14:11 IST
Irrfan Khan, one of India's top actors, died in Mumbai on Wednesday and the sports fraternity got together to condole his death.

Irrfan Khan died at 53 after a months-long battle with a tumour. © Twitter

India captain Virat Kohli and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar were among the many in India's sporting fraternity who were left deeply saddened by the death of actor Irrfan Khan. Irrfan Khan, one of Indian cinema's most respected thespians, died on Wednesday in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where he was being treated for a colon infection. He had been battling with a tumour for several months. Cricket stars, both past and present, took to Twitter to mourn the actor's demise. Apart from Kohli and Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan and Mohammad Kaif were among the cricketers to condole Irrfan Khan's death.

"Saddened to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. What a phenomenal talent and dearly touched everyone's heart with his versatility. May god give peace to his soul," Kohli tweeted.

His wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma also tweeted her condolences for the iconic actor.

"With a heavy heart I post this tweet . A phenomenal actor , such an inspiration his performances have been for me . He battled for his life but sadly leaves us today . RIP Irrfan Khan . OM Shanti," Anushka tweeted.

"Sad to hear the news of #IrrfanKhan passing away. He was one of my favorites & I've watched almost all his films, the last one being Angrezi Medium. Acting came so effortlessly to him, he was just terrific. May his soul Rest In Peace. Condolences to his loved ones," Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

"A great actor and a great talent. Heartfelt Condolences to his family and well - wishers," former opener Virender Sehwag tweeted.

"Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of #IrfanKhan. He was truly an actor with immense talent & high caliber. He will be missed badly. My heartfelt condolences to the family," Raina tweeted.

"Saddened to hear about #IrrfanKhan's demise. My heartfelt condolences to his family. One of my favourite actors, gone too soon. His work will live on forever. RIP, Irrfan," tweeted Kaif.

"R.I.P @irrfank Ji. Always enjoyed your amazing work and your mind-blowing skills as an actor and artist. Sincere condolences and prayers for the family," opener Shikhar Dhawan tweeted.

"Saddened to hear the passing away of #IrfanKhan. Condolences to the entire family. An actor of great caliber! You will be cherished by us until eternity. RIP," pacer Mohammed Shami tweeted.

"We mourn the untimely loss of #IrrfanKhan, who touched one and all with his beautiful performances on screen. RIP," the Indian Football Team's official Twitter account wrote.

"With the legend during one ad shoot ... great memories sir #RIPIrrfanKhan," Badminton star Saina Nehwal tweeted.

Irrfan Khan's filmography includes internationally acclaimed offerings such as 'The Lunchbox' and the Hollywood blockbuster 'Jurassic World'.

Topics mentioned in this article Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Suresh Kumar Raina Suresh Raina Virender Sehwag Virender Sehwag Mohammad Kaif Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan Siddarth Kaul Cricket
