Abdul Razzaq created a social media storm when he called India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah "a baby bowler" . The backlash from Indian fans on various social media platforms was severe, as they savagely trolled the former Pakistan all-rounder for his remarks. On Thursday, it was the turn of former India pacer Irfan Pathan , who took to Twitter and directed a veiled dig at Abdul Razzaq. Pathan, without mentioning Razzaq's name in his post, asked fans to ignore what he deemed as "unnecessary over the top statements".

"Irfan jese bowlers hamari gali gali mein paae jate hay" par jab jab ye galli bowler inke samne khela har baar inki gilliyan nikal ke rakh di. Request to all fans not to pay any heat to those unnecessary over the top statements. Just read and.... #bumrah #ViratKohli — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 5, 2019

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq, in an interview to cricketpakistan.com.pk, had said that he had faced great bowlers like Glenn McGrath and Wasim Akram, so for him Jasprit Bumrah was a "baby bowler".

"I have played against great bowlers like Glenn McGrath and Wasim Akram, so Bumrah is a baby bowler in front of me and I could have easily dominated and attacked him," said the former Pakistan all-rounder.

Razzaq played 46 Tests, 265 ODIs and 32 T20Is for Pakistan. His batting average was less than 30 across formats. Razzaq, however, was a mainstay in the ODIs for Pakistan during his days and scored 5080 runs with the high score of 112.

Despite being away from the game for over three months, Bumrah still holds the top spot in ICC's ODI Bowlers Rankings. Bumrah, who last played an international fixture in August, is currently recovering from an injury which he sustained while playing in the West Indies.

In his last international appearance, the fast bowler wreaked havoc on the West Indies batsmen and claimed his maiden hat-trick in Test cricket during the second Test of the two-match series, which India won 2-0.

India's bowling coach Bharat Arun said last month that he was hopeful that Bumrah would be back in the team for the New Zealand Test series scheduled to take place in February-March next year.