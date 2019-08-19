 
Irfan Pathan Says BCCI Will Help Jammu And Kashmir Players In Every Possible Way

Updated: 19 August 2019 18:18 IST

Irfan Pathan is the mentor-cum-coach of the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team.

The Jammu and Kashmir cricket team was asked to leave their preparatory camp. © Twitter

Irfan Pathan, mentor-cum-coach of Jammu and Kashmir cricket team, said on Monday that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will help the players from the region in every possible way. The former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan also said that he expects the situation to improve by itself. His comments came after the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team was asked to leave their preparatory camp in Srinagar by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) as a safety measure. Speaking to IANS, a senior official of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) had confirmed the same and said the preparations for the season would commence once the security concerns were taken care of.

"We worked really hard, but as soon as matches started, curfew was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir...BCCI will help in whatever way they can. But it is possible the situation improves itself," Irfan Pathan told reporters.

The Army had earlier in the week issued a security advisory asking tourists and Amarnath pilgrims to leave the valley.

The 34-year-old Irfan was appointed as the mentor-cum-coach of the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team on July 1 last year.

(With inputs from IANS and ANI)

Highlights
  • Pathan is the mentor-cum-coach of the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team
  • He was appointed for the role in July, last year
  • The J&K cricket team was asked to leave their preparatory camp
