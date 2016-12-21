 
Irfan Pathan, Wife Safa Baig Blessed With a Baby Boy

Updated: 21 December 2016 10:11 IST

Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan and wife Safa Baig got married earlier in the year in a low-key affair. After the birth of his baby boy, Irfan said it was extremely difficult to express his feelings. Irfan's brother Yusuf to welcomed the new Pathan to their family.

Irfan Pathan and wife Safa Baig were blessed with a baby boy on Tuesday. © Twitter

Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan took to Twitter to announce the arrival of his baby boy on Tuesday. "Is ehsas ko Bayaan karna Mushkil hai...is me Ek behtareen si Kashish hay (sic.), blessed with a baby boy," wrote the Baroda all-rounder on the social micro-blogging site. Irfan married Safa Baig, model from Jeddah, in a low-key affair in February and hosted the wedding ceremony in Mecca.

Irfan's brother Yusuf also welcomed the new Pathan to their family.

Irfan has found it hard to make a comeback into the Indian cricket team since his last outing on October 2, 2012 in a T20I.

The 32-year-old was part of MS Dhoni's Rising Pune Supergiants in the last edition of the Indian Premier League. However, he failed to make the starting eleven in most matches.

Despite being on the sidelines for a very long time, Irfan still hopes to wear the Indian colours soon.

Irfan has played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and T20Is for Team India.

The left-arm pacer is the only player in international cricket to claim a first over hat-trick. He achieved this feat against Pakistan at Karachi in 2006. Incredibly, Irfan pulled this off in the first three balls of the Test, which India then went on to lose.

Topics : Irfan Pathan Cricket India
Highlights
  • Irfan Pathan became a proud father to a baby boy on Tuesday
  • Irfan Pathan married Safa Baig in February
  • Irfan Pathan has played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and T20Is for Team India
