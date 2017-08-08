Irfan Pathan Now Trolled For Celebrating Raksha Bandhan

Irfan Pathan is no stranger to being trolled. The former Indian all-rounder is often targeted by keyword warriors on social media networks. Recently, the Baroda cricketer was trolled for supposedly having defied the rules and traditions of Islam after he posted a photo with wife Safa Baig. On Monday, Irfan found himself in a similar position when he wished his fans 'Happy Rakshabandhan' with a photo.

Irfan was told that celebrating this festival was not acceptable as per Islamic traditions.

However, there were many others who applauded Irfan.

Irfan has found it hard to make a comeback into the Indian cricket team since his last outing on October 2, 2012 in a T20I. Irfan has played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and T20Is for Team India.