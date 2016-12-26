Irfan Pathan Names Son Imran Khan Pathan

Irfan Pathan and wife Safa Baig were blessed with a baby boy on December 20.

Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, who last week became a proud father, has named his son Imran Khan Pathan and in a tweet said the name was very close to the Pathan family's hearts.

The Indian all-rounder tweeted a picture of his son's hand and revealed the name on Monday. Many might think Irfan named his son after Pakistan's legendary all-rounder Imran Khan but the Indian cricketer made no mention of it.



This name is close to our hearts n family....The name is IMRAN:) #Imrankhanpathan @iamyusufpathan pic.twitter.com/MbgKQMozDe — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 25, 2016

Irfan married Safa Baig, model from Jeddah, in a low-key affair in February and hosted the wedding ceremony in Mecca. Irfan had previously taken to Twitter to announce the arrival of his baby boy on December 20.

Irfan has found it hard to make a comeback into the Indian cricket team since his last outing on October 2, 2012 in a T20I.

The 32-year-old was part of Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Rising Pune Supergiants in the last edition of the Indian Premier League. However, he failed to make the starting XI in most matches.

Despite being on the sidelines for a very long time, Irfan still hopes to wear the Indian colours soon.

Irfan has played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and T20Is for Team India.