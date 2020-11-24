Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan took to social media to introduce his fans to his new coronavirus quarantine cricket coach, and it was none other than his adorable son. The 2007 T20 World Cup winner is married to Safa Baig, and the couple's son Imran Khan Pathan was born in 2016. Safa is a model and journalist. Irfan posted the video on Twitter, and captioned it as, "Meet my new quarantine coach... nice try daddy #cricket #love #fatherson". Here is the super cute video:

In the video, Irfan's son bowls him underarm deliveries in a room, which the all-rounder giggles and defends. After a certain delivery, Imran says, "Nice try daddy", which leads to his father laughing in a quirky manner.

The video was well-taken by his fans too, with many pointing out that his son is cute. One fan commented, "Your cute little one seems to like keeping as well, Irfan :) He may just learn to take out a glove and throw as well".

Your cute little one seems to like keeping as well, Irfan :)



He may just learn to take out a glove and throw as well — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) November 24, 2020

Here are the other reactions from his fans:

So cute, nice try daddy — A R C H I E (@Rudy_Rules) November 24, 2020

You Sure Have a Cute Coach Sir — |Doctor Babu| (@abhi_22_) November 24, 2020

Irfan represented India in all three formats and was an all-rounder. Other than winning the 2007 T20 World Cup, he also won the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy with India. In the final of the T20 World Cup, he played a crucial role against Pakistan, grabbing three wickets.

He retired from all forms of cricket in January 2020, and is currently the mentor of Jammu and Kashmir cricket team.