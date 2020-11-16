Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has arrived in Sri Lanka ahead of the inaugural edition of Lanka Premier League. Pathan has signed a contract to play in the LPL for the Kandy Tuskers franchise. Taking to Twitter he wrote, "In Srilanka for the #LPLT20 looking forward to this new journey... #cricket." Kandy has West Indies legend Chris Gayle, local icon Kusal Perera, Sri Lankan T20 specialists Kusal Mendis and Nuwan Pradeep, and England right-arm fast bowler Liam Plunkett among others in the team.

In Srilanka for the #LPLT20 looking forward to this new journey... #cricket pic.twitter.com/fuzcRqyedz — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 16, 2020

In the LPL, five franchisee teams, named after Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna will compete in 23 matches.

Colombo will take on Kandy in the opening match of LPL at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on November 26.

Every day will have doubleheaders till the semi-finals on December 13 and 14, 2020. The final will be played on December 16.