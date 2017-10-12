 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Ireland To Play Maiden Test Against Pakistan

Updated: 12 October 2017 21:38 IST

Ireland and Afghanistan became full members of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in June.

Ireland To Play Maiden Test Against Pakistan
Ireland set to play Pakistan in May 2018 © AFP

New entrants Ireland will play their maiden Test against Pakistan on home soil next May, the country's cricket bosses announced on Thursday. Ireland and Afghanistan became full members of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in June, taking the number of countries who play the five-day format of the game from 10 to 12. An agreement between the two countries was reached during the ICC meeting in Auckland this week. "We are excited to welcome Pakistan to Ireland for our inaugural Test match next year," said Ireland CEO Warren Deutrom.

"It has been our wish to make our Test debut in front of our own fans within 12 months of becoming a Test nation, and against a big team - so I'm delighted."

Pakistan's trip to Ireland will take place before their two-Test tour of England which begins in late May.

"There is a lot of work to do from now to ensure that it will be an occasion to remember but we, and I'm sure our players and fans, can't wait to rise to it," Deutrom said.

"We would like to thank the Pakistan Cricket Board most sincerely for agreeing to be our first opponent in Test cricket, the Pakistan team has been a regular visitor to our shores in recent years, and their agreement to be our opponent on this important occasion for Irish cricket is further evidence of their terrific support."

Pakistan are currently seventh in the ICC Test rankings but were top of the pack as recently as last year. The exact date and venue for the match have yet to be confirmed.

Topics : Ireland Pakistan Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • New entrants Ireland will play their maiden Test against Pakistan
  • Ireland and Afghanistan became full members of the ICC in June
  • An agreement between the two countries was reached during the ICC meeting
Related Articles
Dilruwan Perera's Five-Wicket Haul Hands Pakistan First Series Defeat in UAE
Dilruwan Perera's Five-Wicket Haul Hands Pakistan First Series Defeat in UAE
2nd Test: Pakistan Fightback Sets Up Intriguing Finish
2nd Test: Pakistan Fightback Sets Up Intriguing Finish
Watch: Mickey Arthur, Sarfraz Ahmed Fume As Wahab Riaz Misses Run-Up 5 Times In A Row
Watch: Mickey Arthur, Sarfraz Ahmed Fume As Wahab Riaz Misses Run-Up 5 Times In A Row
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 11 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.