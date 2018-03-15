 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Irani Cup: Run-Machine Wasim Jaffer Breaks Flurry Of Records

Updated: 15 March 2018 17:06 IST

Jaffer also became the first Indian and the oldest Asian, at 40, to register a 250-plus score in a first-class innings.

Irani Cup: Run-Machine Wasim Jaffer Breaks Flurry Of Records
Wasim Jaffer registered the highest individual score in Irani Cup history. © Twitter

Wasim Jaffer's run-scoring prowess in the domestic circuit is far from coming to an end. A veteran of the game, Jaffer on Thursday, achieved a major landmark during the second day of Irani Cup match between Vidarbha and Rest of India. The right-handed batsman surpassed the 18,000-run mark to become the sixth Indian to feature on the coveted list. Not only this, Jaffer also became the first Indian and the oldest Asian, at 40, to register a 250-plus score in a first-class innings. By doing so, he is placed sixth on the list of India's all-time leading first-class scorers. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who has 25834 runs under his belt, leads the list. The Vidarbha batsman also became the fifth Indian batsman to score a double century at the age of 40.

Jaffer steadied the innings after captain Faiz Fazal and Sanjay Ramaswamy was dismissed on Day 1. Jaffer, who made his first-class debut in 1996-97, also surpassed cricket greats Dilip Vengsarkar (17868) and GR Viswanath (17970).

The 40-year-old player is also the second cricketer behind GR Viswanath to score six consecutive half-centuries in Irani Cup.

The all-time leading run-scorers in Indian domestic cricket is Sunil Gavaskar (25,834), Sachin Tendulkar (25,396), Rahul Dravid (23,794), VVS Laxman (19,730) and Vijay Hazare (18,740).

With every boundary, Jaffer went on to break records. He also registered the highest individual score in Irani Cup history going past Murali Vijay's 266.

At stumps on Day2, Jaffer was unbeaten on 285 runs, including 34 boundaries and one six.

Jaffer is eight on the list of most first-class hundreds with 53, as Gavaskar and Tendulkar lead the list with 81 centuries.

Topics : Wasim Jaffer Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Wasim Jaffer registered the highest individual score in Irani Cup history
  • Jaffer became the 6th Indian to score 18,000 runs in first-class cricket
  • Jaffer became the 5th Indian to score a double century at the age of 40
Related Articles
India vs South Africa: India Need To Put 500 Runs On Board To Level Series, Feels Wasim Jaffer
India vs South Africa: India Need To Put 500 Runs On Board To Level Series, Feels Wasim Jaffer
Ranji Trophy Final: Jaffer Steadies Vidarbha After Rajneesh Gurbani Hat-Trick
Ranji Trophy Final: Jaffer Steadies Vidarbha After Rajneesh Gurbani Hat-Trick
Ranji Trophy Final: Delhi Stand In Way As Vidarbha Chase Maiden Glory
Ranji Trophy Final: Delhi Stand In Way As Vidarbha Chase Maiden Glory
KL Rahul Achieves Unwanted Record, Joins Sunil Gavaskar On The List
KL Rahul Achieves Unwanted Record, Joins Sunil Gavaskar On The List
Ranji Trophy: Faiz Fazal, Wasim Jaffer Take Vidarbha to Safety vs Haryana
Ranji Trophy: Faiz Fazal, Wasim Jaffer Take Vidarbha to Safety vs Haryana
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 13 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.