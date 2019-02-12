 
Irani Cup: Hanuma Vihari, Mayank Agarwal Put Rest Of India In Strong Position On Day 1 vs Vidarbha

Updated: 12 February 2019 21:16 IST

Akshay Wakhare and Aditya Sarwate scalped three wickets each for Vidarbha.

Hanuma Vihari struck a brilliant century for Rest of India. (Representational Image) © AFP

Hanuma Vihari (115) struck a brilliant century while Mayank Agarwal (95) narrowly missed out on his as Rest of India (RoI) scored 330 all out on Day 1 of the Irani Cup at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Tuesday. For Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha, Akshay Wakhare and Aditya Sarwate scalped three wickets each. Opting to bat, RoI lost opener Anmolpreet Singh (15) cheaply before Mayank Agarwal (95) and Vihari's 125-run partnership took their side close to the 200-run mark.

Agarwal's 134-ball knock included 10 boundaries and three hits over the fence while Vihari's cautious 211-ball inning consisted of 11 boundaries and two sixes.

Following Agarwal's dismissal, skipper Ajinkya Rahane (13) failed to make an impact with the bat as he was sent packing by Sarwate.

However, Vihari continued to play a fighting knock but ran out of partners and was eventually sent back by Sarwate.

Later, some quality bowling by Vidarbha caused a batting collapse for RoI with only Rahul Chahar (22) and Ankit Rajpoot (25) putting up a semblance of fight.

Brief score: Rest of India 330 all out (Vihari 114, Agarwal 95, Wakhare 3/62, Sarwate 3/99) vs Vidarbha

(With IANS inputs)

