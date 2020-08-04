VIVO has pulled out as the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for this year's edition, following backlash on social media. VIVO had paid Rs 2,199 crore for a five-year contract in 2018. The BCCI on Sunday had announced that all sponsors were being retained, but VIVO pulled out following criticism on social media in the backdrop of the clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh in June. The Indian cricket board on Sunday had announced that the 2020 season will be played from September 19 to November 10 in the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking to PTI, an IPL Governing Council member on Sunday said that all sponsors had been retained for IPL 2020.

"All I can say is that all our sponsors are with us. Hopefully you can read between the lines," he told PTI on conditions of anonymity after Sunday's meeting.

The IPL 2020 will be held at three venues in the UAE -- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi -- subject to government approval.

"The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) met today via video-conference to decide on the issues concerning the VIVO IPL 2020 edition. Taking note of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in India, the IPL GC decided to stage the tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi subject to necessary clearances from the Government of India," BCCI had said in a press release.

"IPL 2020 will be played from 19th September and the final will be played on 10th November 2020. The 53-day tournament will witness 10-afternoon matches starting at 15:30 IST while the evening matches will start at 19:30 IST."

