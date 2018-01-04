 
IPL Players Retention 2018 Highlights: Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Retained By Their Teams

Updated: 04 January 2018 20:02 IST

There were few surprises in the Indian Premier League 2018 Player Retentions as the franchise largely stuck to projected paths.

IPL Retention 2018: The event took place in Mumbai today © BCCI

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni will once again be seen in his favourite yellow jersey in the Indian Premier League's (IPL) 2018 season as the Chennai Super Kings retained the Ranchi stumper along with Suresh Raina and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Dhoni has been retained for Rs 15 crore while Raina and Jadeja were kept for Rs 11 crore and Rs 7 crore, respectively.  The CSK franchise, back into the IPL fold after serving a two-year ban, has two Right-to-Match options left, which they can use during the IPL auction on January 27 and 28. Rajasthan Royals, the other franchise to return after a two-year ban, has retained Australia skipper Steve Smith (Rs 12 crore) and surprisingly pushed the likes of star batsman Ajinkya Rahane back into the auction pool.

The other surprise came in the form of Gautam Gambhir, who was sent into the auction pool despite guiding the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to lifting the silverware twice (2012 and 2014). The Shah Rukh Khan-co-owned franchise retained the West Indian duo of Sunil Narine (Rs 8.5 crore) and Andre Russell (Rs 7 crore). Similarly, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) released West Indian power-hitter Chris Gayle while retaining India skipper Virat Kohli (Rs 17 crore), South African AB de Villiers (Rs 11 crore) and young Sarfraz Khan (Rs 1.75 crore).

Delhi Daredevils expectedly retained the young Indian duo of Rishabh Pant (Rs 8 crore) and Shreyas Iyer (Rs 7 crore) along with South African all-rounder Chris Morris (Rs 7.1 crore).

Mumbai Indians also went along expected lines retaining their three-time IPL winning skipper Rohit Sharma (Rs 15 crore) along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya (Rs 11 crore) and death-overs bowling specialist Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 7 crore). Rohit guided the Mumbai franchise to IPL titles in 2013, 2015 and 2017.

Sunrisers Hyderabad also sprang a surprise by releasing India opener Shikhar Dhawan and Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan but retained Australian David Warner (Rs 12 crore) along with pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Rs 8 crore).

After another dismal 2017 season, Kings XI Punjab retained just left-arm spinner Axar Patel (Rs 6.75 crore) for the next season.

The IPL Governing Council had announced that a franchise could retain up to five players by virtue of a combination of player retention (pre-player auction) and right to match (RTM) (during the player auction). The sources said the franchise would send the list of retained players soon with the cut-off date for forwarding the wish-list is January 4, 2018.

A maximum of either 3 retention or 3 RTM at the discretion of the franchises can be made.

If there is no retention before player auction then franchises can have up to 3 RTM.

Catch all the highlights of IPL Players Retention 2018 straight from Mumbai.

19:50 IST: This is all from us today. Thanks for joining us.

19:05 IST: Here is the complete list. Virat Kohli is the most expensive player after being retained for Rs. 17 crore followed by MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, who were retained for Rs. 15 crore.

18:57 IST: SUNRISERS HYDERABAD have retained David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

18:56 IST: ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE have retained Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Sarfaraz Khan.

18:55 IST: RAJASTHAN ROYALS have retained Australia skipper Steve Smith.

18:54 IST: KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS have retained Sunil Narine and Andre Russell.

18:53 IST: KINGS XI PUNJAB have retained Axar Patel.

18:52 IST: CHENNAI SUPER KINGS have retained Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja.

18:37 IST: Apart from Pant, Delhi Daredevils have retained Chris Morris and Shreyas Iyer. 

18:35 IST: Delhi Daredevils appoint former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting as the new head coach for the IPL 2018.

18:32 IST: Delhi Daredevils have retained Rishabh Pant.

18:29 IST: BIG NEWS coming in. Mumbai Indians have retained Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah.

18:12 IST: Here is a detailed list of players who are likely to be retained for the upcoming season.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja (Dwayne Bravo, if fit, may be reserved for the Right to Match list)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Deepak Hooda

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers

Delhi Daredevils: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith

Kings XI Punjab: There is a high possibility that Punjab might not retain any of their players and may go all out in the player auction to be held in Bengaluru on January 27-28.

18:11 IST: While Mumbai Indians have already made it clear that they are, in all likelihood, going to retain Rohit Sharma along with Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya, Chennai Super Kings, who will be back in action this year, would like to retain MS Dhoni for the upcoming edition.

18:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of IPL players retention 2018.

Following will apply irrespective of player retention or RTM:

Maximum of 3 capped Indian players.

Maximum of 2 overseas players.

Maximum of 2 uncapped Indian players.

The player pool available for CSK and RR for retention/RTM will be the players' who played for them respectively in IPL 2015 and who were part of Rising Pune Supergiants and Gujarat Lions squads in IPL 2017.

Salary Cap

2018 - INR 80 Crore

2019 - INR 82 Crore

2020 - INR 85 Crore

The minimum spend will be 75 per cent of the salary cap for each season.

(With IANS inputs)

