 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

IPL Player Retention 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore Retain Virat Kohli, Ab de Villiers and Sarfaraz Khan

Updated: 04 January 2018 19:38 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore have retained Virat Kohli, Ab de Villiers and Sarfaraz Khan.

IPL Player Retention 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore Retain Virat Kohli, Ab de Villiers and Sarfaraz Khan
Virat Kohli has been retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore © BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore have retained Virat Kohli, Ab de Villiers and Sarfaraz Khan. While Kohli was retained for 17 crores, de Villiers and Sarfaraz were retained for 11 and 17 crores.

Kohli was away for the first few matches of IPL 10 with a shoulder injury and even after he returned, RCB were never ever able to get off the ground as they ended rock bottom on the table.

The India captain is one of the best batsmen in the business and his phenomenal stats with the bat, not to mention his market worth, would make sure that he was never going to be let go of by RCB.

Kohli was captain of the Indian Under-19 teams that won ICC World Cup in 2008 and his growth through the RCB ranks had also seen him in sensational form, especially in the 2016 season, when he hammered 973 runs with four centuries, at an average of just over 81.

Kohli first became captain of RCB in 2012, when he led the side in a few games before taking over the mantle full-time from the next season. He was retained by the franchise ahead of the player auction in 2014.

(With inputs from iplt20.com)

Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli Abraham Benjamin de Villiers Sarfaraz Khan Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli has been retained for 17 crores
  • Ab de Villiers has been retained for 11 crores
  • Sarfaraz Khan has been retained for 1.75 crores
Related Articles
IPL Retention 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore Break The Bank To Retain Virat Kohli
IPL Retention 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore Break The Bank To Retain Virat Kohli
IPL Players Retention 2018 Highlights: Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Retained By Their Teams
IPL Players Retention 2018 Highlights: Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Retained By Their Teams
IPL 2018 Player Retention: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Cynosure Of All Eyes
IPL 2018 Player Retention: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Cynosure Of All Eyes
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 100
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 31 December 2017

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.