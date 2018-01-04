 
IPL Player Retention 2018: Chennai Super Kings Retain MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja

Updated: 04 January 2018 19:37 IST

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have retained Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja.

MS Dhoni has been retained by Chennai Super Kings © AFP

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have retained Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja. While Dhoni was the first player to be retained for CSK followed by Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja, Sunrisers Hyderabad have retained David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Dhoni was the first choice for Rising Pune Supergiants during the 2016 player draft, when the Pune outfit replaced CSK, who were slapped with a two-year ban following the fixing scandal.

Dhoni was the man at the helm of affairs when CSK were IPL champions in subsequent seasons in 2010 and 2011. The Champions League 2010 also saw Dhoni lead CSK to the title.

His record speaks for itself as he has been a phenomenal presence in the Indian scheme of things as well, winning the 2007 World Twenty 20 and the 2011 World Cup for India.

Dhoni began his IPL career with CSK in the very first edition of the tournament in 2008. He has, over the 10 years, scored 3561 runs in 159 matches he has played for CSK and RPS, at an average of 37.88, with a highest score of 70 not out.

(With inputs from iplt20.com)

Highlights
  • MS Dhoni has been retained for 15 crores
  • Suresh Raina has been retained for 11 crores
  • Ravindra Jadeja has been retained for 7 crores
