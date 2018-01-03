IPL Player Retention 2018: All You Need To Know

With the player retention for the Indian Premier League 2018 all set to get underway on January 4, all the franchises already seem to have made up their minds on the kind of players they would like to retain. While Mumbai Indians have already made it clear that they are, in all likelihood, going to retain Rohit Sharma along with Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya, Chennai Super Kings, who will be back in action this year, would like to retain MS Dhoni for the upcoming edition. Here is a detailed list of players who are likely to be retained for the upcoming season.