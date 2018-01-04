IPL Player Retention 2018: Mumbai Indians Retain Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya And Jasprit Bumrah

Rohit was the men in charge when MI scored a sensational one-run win over Rising Pune Supergiants in the 2017 final to give the franchise their 3rd title.



Scorer of an unparalleled three double-centuries in ODI cricket, Sharma has made himself one of the great in the limited-overs format, especially when he matched the record of the fastest century in T20s during the recently concluded series with Sri Lanka.



He was one of the most consistent Deccan Chargers batsmen in the first three seasons of the IPL, and was a key player when the franchise won the crown in 2009.