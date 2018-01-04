IPL Player Retention 2018: Mumbai Indians Retain Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya And Jasprit Bumrah

Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya have been retained by Mumbai Indians according to their official twitter handle. Delhi Daredevils, on the other hand have retained Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Chris Morris.
Paltan, here are the retained champions!@ImRo45, @hardikpandya7 & @Jaspritbumrah93 will continue to entertain you in MI colours. #CricketMeriJaan #VivoIPLretention pic.twitter.com/ZxRGUwDaiL— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 4, 2018
Rohit was the men in charge when MI scored a sensational one-run win over Rising Pune Supergiants in the 2017 final to give the franchise their 3rd title.
Scorer of an unparalleled three double-centuries in ODI cricket, Sharma has made himself one of the great in the limited-overs format, especially when he matched the record of the fastest century in T20s during the recently concluded series with Sri Lanka.
He was one of the most consistent Deccan Chargers batsmen in the first three seasons of the IPL, and was a key player when the franchise won the crown in 2009.
Rohit became a part of the MI line-up in 2011 and MI won their maiden IPL title two years later. They also clinched the Champions League T20 title that year.
Rohit's captaincy was put to test in the 2015 season after the team won just one of their first six games and were struggling to stay afloat. They staged a remarkable turnaround and lifted the trophy for the second time.
