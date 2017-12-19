 
IPL Auctions To Be Held In Bengaluru On January 27, 28

Updated: 19 December 2017 20:36 IST

The mega auctions of the Indian Premier League's 11th edition will be held in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28.

This year's auction will see teams having an increased budget of Rs 80 crore © BCCI

The news was confirmed by a senior BCCI official. "Since most of the capped players will be back in auction, it will be a mega auction that will be held in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28. Since Bengaluru has been hosting all previous auctions, that was the choice of franchises," a senior BCCI official told PTI on Tuesday.

This year's auction will see teams having an increased budget of Rs 80 crore from previous Rs 66 crore. In all five players can be retained by a franchise, which includes two Right to Match cards.

Highlights
  • The mega auctions for 11th edition of IPL will be held in Bengaluru
  • In all five players can be retained by a franchise
  • The news was confirmed by a senior BCCI official
