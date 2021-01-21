Top order batsman Robin Uthappa has been traded to Chennai Super Kings ahead of the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League. "Robin is our newest Bat-Man! Welcoming you with #Yellove Vanakkam," CSK tweeted from their official handle on Thursday. Uthappa made the move in an all-cash deal, Rajasthan Royals said in a statement. Uthappa had joined the Royals ahead of the 2020 season and played 12 games for them. He managed to score 196 runs in what was a disappointing campaign for them, with a highest score of 41.

"I really enjoyed my year at the Royals and had a great time being a part of this franchise. I am now excited for the next part of my cricketing journey joining CSK for IPL 2021," Uthappa said about his move.

"We'd like to thank Robbie for his contribution during his time with us," RR Chief Operating Officer Jake Lush McCrum said in a statement. "We do have depth with regards to openers in our squad, therefore when the offer came from CSK, we thought it was a good opportunity for all parties involved. We'd like to wish Robbie all the best for this season at CSK and his future beyond that.

On Wednesday, Rajasthan Royals revealed that they have released Steve Smith, who led the team in the previous two seasons. Sanju Samson will be their captain for the upcoming season.