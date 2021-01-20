With the deadline for player retentions ahead of IPL 2021 auctions ending on Wednesday, teams did their chopping and changing to lighten their purse ahead of the February auction. Some big-ticket players were released while most teams retained their core group of players. Glenn Maxwell (Kings XI Punjab), Steve Smith (Rajasthan Royals), Lasith Malinga (Mumbai Indians), Harbhajan Singh (Chennai Super Kings) and Aaron Finch (Royal Challengers Bangalore) were some of the big names to miss out. Sanju Samson was named captain of Rajasthan Royals.

"The plan was keep the core of the team," said KXIP's head coach Anil Kumble

"The plan was to retain the core" - Head Coach @anilkumble1074 on the players retained, released and more... #IPL2021 #SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/1dGj79pum9 — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) January 20, 2021

Looking at the player retentions for ipl franchises.Seems like not only @ChennaiIPL but @RCBTweets will have a big auction too in this year's small auction #IPLAuction — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 20, 2021

Big-hitter Maxwell was let go by KXIP after a poor run with the bat in IPL 2020, and fans were ready with alternate team choices for the Australian "Big Show."

"MI should go for Maxwell. Off spinner and a pace power hitter. If any team can get him to perform, it is this team," tweeted one user.

MI should go for Maxwell. Off spinner and a pace power hitter. If any team can get him to perform, it is this team. — The Armchair Critic (@DArmChairCritic) January 20, 2021

"I have a feeling that #CSK might go behind #Maxwell. Let's see!" tweeted another.

Others weren't happy with Maxwell's omission.

Releasing Maxwell & Mujeeb is not a wise decision @lionsdenkxip. I m sure u just didn't looked at their last year's performance. Did you? — Gagan Thakur (@gagan_gt) January 20, 2021

However, Smith's exclusion seemed to make sense for some, given that overseas stars like Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler have been indispensable.

#RR have released Steve Smith which probably makes sense. Stokes and Butler better value in the T20 game. Archer a must keep. — Rahul Puri (@rahulpuri) January 20, 2021

Fans were quick to remember that Smith played alongside MS Dhoni in the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant.

Will CSK pitch for Steve Smith? Remember MSD and Smith played together for the Supergiants. #IPL2021 #CSK — BALASUNDARAM R (@contking) January 20, 2021

Should CSK buy Steve smith and Mujeeb ur Rahman — Vishnu Prasad (@weshnoo) January 20, 2021

Harbhajan will look for a new team as well and there were several opinions on his next avenue.

Come to MI. we would heartily welcome our Turbunator back to us. @mipaltan



Please bring him back. @mipaltan @sachin_rt @ImRo45 — Muzammil (@muzammil_0078) January 20, 2021

Luck wasn't on Aaron Finch's side on Wednesday as hours before he was released by RCB, he was bowled off a deflection off his thigh pad in a BBL match - it couldn't get any unluckier for Australia's limited-overs skipper.

It doesn't get more unlucky than this for Aaron Finch.



Bowled off a deflection from the thigh pad #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/q4Ot56Qwmx — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 20, 2021

However, Finch has a chance of playing for a ninth IPL team in his career.

Aaron Finch released by RCB. Among the current IPL teams, the only ones for whom he hasn't featured yet are CSK and KKR.

Will he play for a ninth team in #IPL2021?#IPLretention — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) January 20, 2021

Some of the other players released by the teams were Chris Morris, Umesh Yadav and Dale Steyn (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Piyush Chawla, Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay (Chennai Super Kings), Alex Carey, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma (Delhi Capitals), Oshane Thomas, Tom Curran, Ankit Rajpoot (Rajasthan Royals), Tom Banton and Chirs Green (Kolkata Knight Riders).