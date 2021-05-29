The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Saturday cited "weather restrictions" as the reason behind the decision to stage the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The BCCI on Saturday announced plans to complete the remaining matches of IPL in the UAE and said that the decision has been taken in view of the monsoon season (September-October) in India. "See we took this decision to conduct IPL in the UAE because it will be monsoon here and it will not be feasible to hold matches here in September and that is why we are taking IPL to the UAE," Jay Shah told ANI.

"We are moving IPL to the UAE only due to weather restrictions as we cannot hold IPL here at the time of monsoon. How can we hold IPL in September in Mumbai or Ahmedabad or any other venues at the time of monsoon?....It doesn't make any sense," he added.

The BCCI Secretary further talked about the T20 World Cup, which is slated to take place in India in October. He said the board will only take a decision after holding a discussion with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"And as far as the T20 world Cup is concerned, we will seek time from ICC and decide later. As of now, we are in the mind frame of holding tournaments in the safe zone and we will see how the situation is in the upcoming days. The only thing I can say for now is to seek time from ICC and decide accordingly," he said.