A second Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player tested positive for COVID-19 even as all-rounder Suresh Raina pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) citing "personal reasons". The player in question is a right-handed top-order batsman, who has been a part of India A teams in the recent past and is a prolific performer in Ranji Trophy. On Friday, a T20 specialist pacer had tested positive in Dubai. The BCCI, in a release issued on the official IPL website on Saturday, said that a total of 1,988 RT-PCR Covid tests were done from August 20th-28th. Without naming any of them, the release said that 13 personnel had tested COVID-19 positive of which two were players.

"Total of 1,988 RT-PCR COVID tests were carried out between August 20th – 28th across all participant groups in the UAE. These groups include Players, Support Staff, Team Management, BCCI Staff, IPL Operational team, Hotel and ground transport Staff. 13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team," an IPL release said.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has put in place stringent health and safety protocols for the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 Season, which is scheduled to start from September 19th in the UAE. Accordingly, upon landing in the UAE, all the participants have followed a mandatory testing and quarantine programme," the release added.

While it is understood that the tournament is not under threat as of now but one franchise becoming a "COVID-19 hotspot" is slowly becoming an issue for other teams as well as the BCCI.

"If there are 13 cases from only one franchise then it is an issue for sure for everyone. The biggest aspect will be whether foreign cricketers will now start being panicky as they are more touchy about these issues," an official told PTI.

"We need to keep a tab on players' mental health," he added.