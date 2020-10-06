Marcus Stoinis' second half-century of the season and another inspired bowling performance from Kagiso Rabada and Axar Patel saw Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs in Dubai on Monday to go to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 points table with eight points from five matches. RCB stay in third, tied on six points with Mumbai Indians, who themselves will have a chance to reclaim the top spot when they take on Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday.

Kagiso Rabada reclaimed the Purple Cap with his four-wicket haul, which included the key scalp of RCB captain Virat Kohli.

Rabada now has 12 wickets and is four ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal - who went wicket-less on Monday - and the pace duo of Trent Boult and Mohammed Shami, who have eight apiece.

Anrich Nortje, who picked two against RCB, now has seven wickets.

Prithvi Shaw, with his quickfire 42, moved up to fifth in the run charts, which is currently led by Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul, who has 302 runs.

Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis is behind Rahul, with 282 runs to his name, while Rahul's fellow opener Mayank Agarwal is in third with 272 runs.

Delhi Capitals' next game will see them take on Rajasthan Royals on Friday while RCB will be up against CSK on Saturday, when they will look to get back to winning ways against MS Dhoni's rejuvenated side, who moved up from the bottom of the table with a huge win over KXIP on Sunday.