 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

IPL Auction: Money Remaining With Franchises Ahead Of Auction

Updated: 02 October 2019 13:37 IST

Chennai Super Kings have Rs.3.2 crore left in their purse for the IPL 2020 auction.

IPL Auction: Money Remaining With Franchises Ahead Of Auction
IPL Auction: Mumbai Indians the IPL trophy last year. © Twitter

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have spent money over the years to buy the best suited players for their side. With the IPL auction slated to take place in Kolkata for the first time next year, every franchise will be allotted Rs 85 crore to build their team for the upcoming edition. Every franchise will also have an additional purse of Rs 3 crore in addition to the balance from the last auction. Before the eight franchises break their banks to build up their side, here's the balance remaining with every side.

Delhi Capitals have the biggest balance left with Rs. 8.2 crore, according to a report by espncricinfo.com. Rajasthan Royals are second in the list with a balance of Rs. 7.15 crore. Kolkata Knight Riders have Rs. 6.05 crore left in their purse, while SunRisers Hyderabad have Rs. 5.3 crore.

Kings XI Punjab, who are still to win an IPL trophy, have Rs. 3.7 crore left with them. While one of the most successful team in the lucrative tournament Chennai Super Kings have Rs. 3.2 crore left in their bank.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have Rs. 3.05 crore in their purse while Royal Challengers Bangalore have Rs.1.8 crore.

The trading window for all the eight franchises will close on November 14.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore Royal Challengers Bangalore Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Chennai Super Kings have Rs.3.2 crore left in their bank
  • Mumbai Indians have Rs.3.05 crore in their purse
  • Royal Challengers Bangalore have Rs.1.8 crore
Related Articles
Gautam Gambhir Questions Virat Kohli
Gautam Gambhir Questions Virat Kohli's Captaincy, Credits MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma For Success
West Indies vs India 2nd T20I Highlights: India Beat West Indies In Rain-Marred Match To Seal Series 2-0
West Indies vs India 2nd T20I Highlights: India Beat West Indies In Rain-Marred Match To Seal Series 2-0
Yuvraj Singh Regrets Not Settling In Any IPL Franchise
Yuvraj Singh Regrets Not Settling In Any IPL Franchise
World Cup 2019: India, Australia, England And New Zealand Qualify For Semi-Finals
World Cup 2019: India, Australia, England And New Zealand Qualify For Semi-Finals
Mumbai Indians Pacer Rasikh Salam Suspended For Two Years For Age Fraud
Mumbai Indians Pacer Rasikh Salam Suspended For Two Years For Age Fraud
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 16 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.