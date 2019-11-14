 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Delhi Capitals Complete Transfer Of Ajinkya Rahane, Release Rahul Tewatia, Mayank Markande To Rajasthan Royals

Updated: 14 November 2019 18:43 IST

Ajinkya Rahane comes to Delhi Capitals while Rajasthan Royals get the services of Rahul Tewatia and Mayank Markande.

Delhi Capitals Complete Transfer Of Ajinkya Rahane, Release Rahul Tewatia, Mayank Markande To Rajasthan Royals
Ajinkya Rahane has scored 3820 runs from 140 IPL games. © AFP

Ajinkya Rahane is set to join Delhi Capitals ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 edition as Delhi Capitals completed the trade from Rajasthan Royals, releasing spinners Rahul Tewatia and Mayank Markande to the Jaipur-based T20 franchise. Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal said in a statement that his team is "extremely honoured to welcome" Ajinkya Rahane, adding that with the recent two signings will "help Delhi Capitals go a long way in IPL 2020".

"Rahul and Mayank are both extremely talented cricketers with a bright future ahead of them. I am confident they will excel at Rajasthan Royals," Jindal said.

"I am also extremely honoured to welcome one of India's most stellar and consistent batsmen, Ajinkya Rahane, to the DC family. When the franchise underwent a revamp last year, a decision was made to keep Indian players at its core. The result was there for everyone to see, with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma performing brilliantly for us, and complimenting the youth that DC has in Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw, among others," he added.

On November 7, Kings XI Punjab traded Ravichandran Ashwin to Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.5 crore and Karnataka spinner Jagadeesha Suchith, ending a series of intense negotiations over the Indian spinner's IPL future.

Besides Suchith, KXIP had also asked Delhi for New Zealand pacer Trent Boult as part of the Ashwin trade-off but that did not materialise.

"That thought process has continued for us this time around as well, as is evident in the signing of Ravichandran Ashwin, followed by that of Ajinkya Rahane. I am sure Rahane's wealth of experience, and familiarity with the conditions will help Delhi Capitals go a long way in IPL 2020," Jindal explained further.

Rahane played for Mumbai Indians in 2008 and 2009, before joining Rajasthan Royals in 2010. Rahane played for Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017 season and returned to Rajasthan Royals in 2018 and stayed up until last season, during which he captained in a few games as well.

Rahane has 3820 runs from 140 IPL games, with two centuries to his name.

Rajasthan Royals also traded fast bowler Dhawal Kulkarni back to Mumbai Indians. Kulkarni represented Mumbai Indians from 2008 to 2013. He played 33 matches for Mumbai Indians and is ninth on the list of MI's leading wicket-takers with 36 wickets.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals Ajinkya Madhukar Rahane Ajinkya Rahane Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ajinkya Rahane is set to join Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2020
  • Delhi Capitals completed the trade from Rajasthan Royals
  • They had earlier traded R Ashwin from Kings XI Punjab
Related Articles
Delhi Capitals Could Swap Prithvi Shaw For Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals Could Swap Prithvi Shaw For Rajasthan Royals' Ajinkya Rahane: Report
India vs Bangladesh: "Have To Play Late, Close To Body": Ajinkya Rahane After Pink Ball Prep
India vs Bangladesh: "Have To Play Late, Close To Body": Ajinkya Rahane After Pink Ball Prep
Ajinkya Rahane Resumes Training "After Spending Quality Time With Family". Watch Video
Ajinkya Rahane Resumes Training "After Spending Quality Time With Family". Watch Video
Rohit Sharma Emulates Virat Kohli, Becomes Third Indian Batsman To Enter Top 10 Rankings Across Formats
Rohit Sharma Emulates Virat Kohli, Becomes Third Indian Batsman To Enter Top 10 Rankings Across Formats
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Lead Social Media Celebration Of Series Whitewash Against South Africa
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Lead Social Media Celebration Of Series Whitewash Against South Africa
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.