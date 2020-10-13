AB de Villiers, a day after playing a match-winning knock against Kolkata Knight Riders, took to Twitter to ace the 'break the beard' challenge. The former South African batsman tweeted a video flaunting his new look with his followers. This 'break the beard' challenge has become quite a popular trend on the social media, including several Indian Premier League (IPL) stars. Before de Villiers, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik had aced this challenge.

De Villiers, in his post, didn't nominate anyone specifically to take on the challenge but tagged a few of his IPL rivals, including childhood friend Faf du Plessis. The explosive batsman also wrote that he "can't wait to see who picks up this baton next".

"Change is the only constant" they say. Took this thought a bit seriously and decided to sport a new style! what say @dk00019 @kieron.pollard55 @fafdup @krunalpandya_official.



Can't wait to see who picks up this baton next! #BreakTheBeard #ipl2020



@break_the_beard pic.twitter.com/0WP8yWRa7W — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) October 13, 2020

De Villiers played a key role as RCB defeated KKR to register their fifth win of the season on Monday. On a slow Sharjah wicket where most batsmen struggled to find their feet, de Villiers was at his fiery best and smashed a quick-fire half-century, scoring 73 not out off just 33 balls.

His "super-human knock" as described by the RCB skipper Virat Kohli helped them shrug off a slow start and post an imposing total of 194/2 in 20 overs.

Chasing the big total, the KKR batters succumbed under pressure and were restricted to 112/9, thus suffering a massive 82-run defeat.

With the win, RCB climbed to the third spot, collecting same number of points as leaders Mumbai Indians and second-placed side Delhi Capitals.

RCB will next face Kings XI Punjab in their next game, who had defeated them by 97 runs in the last meeting earlier this season.