IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians Retain Core, Release 10 Players
Updated: 15 November 2018 16:55 IST

JP Duminy and Pat Cummins are also among the players released by Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians retained Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah among others. © BCCI

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 auction, Mumbai Indians (MI) retained 18 players and released 10 - one capped, five uncapped and four international players. Rohit Sharma will continue to lead the side. MI retained Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Aditya Tare, Ishan Kisan, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy and Suryakumar Yadav. As far as the international players are concerned, the Mumbai-based franchise retained Kieron Pollard and Evin Lewis of the Windies, Ben Cutting of Australia, and Mitchell McClenaghan and Adam Milne of New Zealand.

The management has also backed Australia's T20 specialist Jason Behrendorff after the left-arm quick was recalled to the national side to face South Africa.

South Africa's Jean-Paul Duminy has been released along with Australian fast-bowler Pat Cummins, who was ruled out before the start of IPL 2018. Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman and Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya have also been released.

Mumbai Indians have also released Saurabh Tiwary, Pradeep Sangwan, Sharad Lumba, Tajinder Singh Dhillon. UP pacer Mohsin Khan and Kerala's MD Nidheesh also find themselves in the released players' list.

Retained players: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff.

Released players: Saurabh Tiwary, Pradeep Sangwan, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Sharad Lumba, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, JP Duminy, Pat Cummins, Mustafizur Rahman, Akila Dananjaya.

Topics : Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma JP Duminy Pat Cummins Cricket
Highlights
  • Mumbai Indians retained 18 players ahead of IPL 2019 auction
  • Rohit Sharma will continue to lead the side
  • Mumbai Indians retained Kieron Pollard and Evin Lewis among others
