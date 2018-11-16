IPL 2019: Kedar Jadhav Thanks Chennai Super Kings For Retaining Him For Upcoming Season

The deadline for the squad retention for the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) came to the end on November 15 and many surprising changes came to the fore. While quite a few players were exchanged during the period, many were released from the squad. The retention period also saw some key players being held by the franchises. Among the retained players for Chennai Super Kings was middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav. After the retention period for the 2019 edition came to an end, Jadhav took to Twitter to thank his franchise for backing him. “I truly appreciate for being retained in CSK for IPL2019. Thank You @ChennaiIPL, eager to wear the yellow jersey again. #WhistlePodu #IPL2019,” Jadhav wrote in his tweet.