IPL 2018, When And Where To Watch, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils have lost their opening matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and will look to halt their losing streak. Mumbai take on Delhi Daredevils in the 9th match of the IPL at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday at 4 PM IST. Mumbai had lost against Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad by one wicket margin. On the other hand, Delhi went down against Kings XI Punjab by 6 wickets and lost to Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs (DLS method). Mumbai will hope their home advantage over Delhi will give them the edge. Delhi bowlers have performed well in both matches but it is the batsmen that have failed to perform. Mumbai have been unlucky to have lost their matches and will look to amend their shortcomings in their match against the winless Delhi Daredevils side.