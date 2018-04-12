IPL 2018: Suresh Raina To Miss Chennai Super Kings' Next Two Games

Key Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Suresh Raina will miss the next two games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after sustaining a calf muscle injury during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) here on Tuesday. CSK announced the news on its website on Thursday after the match at the M.A. Chidambaram stadium. The dashing southpaw picked up the injury while taking a run off Sunil Narine's bowling and limped off.

He was later out to Narine's bowling and struggled with the injury.

CSK next play Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on April 15 and Rajasthan Royals in a home game on April 20.

The team is already missing the services of all-rounder Kedar Jadhav, who was ruled out of the tournament on Monday, due to a hamstring injury sustained in the match against Mumbai Indians.

Also, South Africa captain Faf du Plessis is recovering from a slight side strain and opener Murali Vijay is finding his way back to full fitness after taking a knock in the ribs early during the pre-tournament camp, CSK batting coach Mike Hussey said at a press conference ahead of the KKR game.

The two-time champions had begun their home leg on a winning note after having beaten holders Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on April 7.

Meanwhile, the Cauvery water dispute on Wednesday forced the BCCI to shift CSK's remaining home games to Pune as the state administration expressed inability to ensure adequate security arrangements for IPL matches.

Massive protests were witnessed on Tuesday ahead of the match between CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders and a protestor flung a shoe at CSK's Ravindra Jadeja during the game.

Raina on his part, wrote on Twitter that he would miss playing in Chennai.

"Will miss playing on our home ground and entertaining our #Chennai fans this season...You are always in our hearts. On to #Pune now! #IPL2018," he tweeted.