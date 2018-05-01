 
IPL 2018: SunRisers Hyderabad's Star Bowler Rashid Khan Shows Off His Dancing Skills

Updated: 01 May 2018 15:52 IST

Rashid Khan has been one of SunRisers Hyderabad's star bowlers in IPL 2018.

Teen Afghan leg-spinning sensation Rashid Khan, who has emerged as one of the frontline bowlers for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), is known for his deceptive spin but not everyone knows that he can dance too. In a short 20-second video shared by SunRisers Hyderabad's official Twitter account, Rashid is seen showing off his moves. "Here you have the Afghani move from our very own @rashidkhan_19 at the #Coke #MeetandGreet #OrangeArmy", SRH had captioned on Twitter.

Rashid has been nothing short of a revelation in this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is currently third on the list of highest-wicket takers this season. He has ten wickets from 8 matches at a bowling average of 23.20. He was also among the wickets in 2017 with 17 wickets under his belt at an average of 21.05.

He was the tormentor-in-chief in SRH's match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) last week as he dismantled them returning with bowling figures of three for 19 in his four overs.

His team SRH have played some good cricket and their 2nd spot in the IPL points table suggests so. They have won six matches out of 8 played. They have won their last three matches in succession and are primed to make the playoffs.

Rashid is also part of the ICC World XI which will take on the West Indies in a charity T20 game at the Lord's on May 31. The match is being organised to raise funds for stadia in the Caribbean, which were damaged due to hurricanes last year.

Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad Rashid Khan Cricket
Highlights
  • Afghan teen sensation Rashid Khan is known for his bowling skills
  • SRH shared a video showing him dancing on a popular song
  • Rashid has so far taken ten wickets from 8 matches
