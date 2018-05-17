IPL 2018: Squads For Women's Challenge Match Announced

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the squads for the two women's teams that will face off in a challenge match ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 1 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 22. The two teams, named IPL Supernovas and IPL Trailblazers, will be led by India stars Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana respectively.
The one-of-its-kind match featuring 26 players including 10 international stars from Australia, England and New Zealand, a BCCI release said.
Australia's captain Meg Lanning has recovered from her injury and will be a part of Harmanpreet Kaur-led IPL Supernovas, it added.
India women's T20 vice-captain Smriti Mandhana will lead IPL Trailblazers.
The complete squads:
IPL Trailblazers: Alyssa Healy (wk), Smriti Mandhana (capt), Suzie Bates, Deepti Sharma, Beth Mooney, Jemimah Rodrigues, Danielle Hazell, Shikha Pandey, Lea Tahuhu, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha.
IPL Supernovas: Danielle Wyatt, Mithali Raj, Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Pooja Vastrakar, Megan Schutt, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anuja Patil, Taniya Bhatia (wk).