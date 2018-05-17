IPL 2018: Squads For Women's Challenge Match Announced

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the squads for the two women's teams that will face off in a challenge match ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 1 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 22. The two teams, named IPL Supernovas and IPL Trailblazers, will be led by India stars Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana respectively.