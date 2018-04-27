 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

IPL 2018: Rohit Sharma Should Open For Mumbai Indians, Says Lalchand Rajput

Updated: 27 April 2018 16:37 IST

In the six games played so far, except his match-winning knock of 94 against the Bangalore, Rohit has not even gone past the score of 20.

IPL 2018: Rohit Sharma Should Open For Mumbai Indians, Says Lalchand Rajput
Rohit Sharma has been coming to bat at number four © BCCI

Former India batsman Lalchand Rajput on Friday said Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma should open the innings for the defending champions as it can give the team a good start. "Rohit is a prolific opening batsman, who has done exceptionally well for India as an opener. So opening and playing free is important for him. If you start well, then you can pile up a big score. You have to open with Rohit, as simple as that," Rajput told news agency PTI. "When you bat at number four after losing two wickets that is a different ball-game rather than opening. It (Rohit opening the innings) will help Mumbai, because they will get a good start, as the start is important," the former Mumbai opener added.

Three times champion MI, who have lost five of the six games, have opted to open with West Indian Evin Lewis and Suryakumar Yadav, with wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan coming one-down. Rohit has been coming to bat at number four.

"But Rohit is such a player, once he gets 30s, he makes it big," Rajput, a domestic bulwark, said.

In the six games played so far, except his match-winning knock of 94 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rohit has not even gone past the score of 20.

Rajput, former coach of Afghanistan, also said that West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard has been "struggling" and MI can look at South African J P Duminy as an option.

"If a certain player is not doing well, you have to look at it. He (Pollard) is not in good form and has not (performed) well. It is time that they (MI) look for another options and (JP) Duminy is another option," added Rajput.

Thirty-year-old Pollard has miserably failed with the bat as his highest score in the five games this season has been 28.

MI will now clash with Chennai Super Kings on Saturday in Pune and will seek to take revenge after their defeat against the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side at the Wankhede Stadium.

(With PTI Inputs)

Comments
Topics : Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Lalchand Rajput feels Rohit Sharma should open for Mumbai
  • Three times champion Mumbai have lost five of the six games
  • Evin Lewis and Suryakumar Yadav open the batting for Mumbai
Related Articles
IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
IPL 2018: Under Pressure Mumbai Indians Take On SunRisers Hyderabad In A Battle To Re-Discover Winning Touch
IPL 2018: Under Pressure Mumbai Indians Take On SunRisers Hyderabad In A Battle To Re-Discover Winning Touch
IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch, Mumbai Indians Meet SunRisers Hyderabad In Revival Contest
IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch, Mumbai Indians Meet SunRisers Hyderabad In Revival Contest
IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Says He Doesn
IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Says He Doesn't Want To Wear Orange Cap Now
IPL 2018: Hardik Pandya
IPL 2018: Hardik Pandya's Freak Throw Leaves Ishan Kishan Badly Injured, Tenders Apology On Twitter
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 08 April 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.