IPL 2018 Player Retention: Kolkata Knight Riders And Gautam Gambhir Equation Does Not Match

If the experts are to be believed, Kolkata Knight Riders may not be too keen to retain too many players when it comes the IPL 2018 Player Retention, to be completed by Thursday. As things stand, only Australian batsman Chris Lynn looks like the one who may get the nod from the KKR management when the retention deadline ends. Another candidate would be the rejuvenated West Indian spinner Sunil Narine, whose display with the bat in the last IPL could well be a deciding factor. That would leave everyone with an interesting question of what happens to skipper Gautam Gambhir.

It could very well be that Gambhir would be left to seek greener pastures and the cricketing grapevine suggests that the senior opener may look to head back towards his home turf of Delhi.

Delhi Daredevils (DD) also have had a pretty ordinary outing in IPL 10 and also before, so they could be looking at seeking some solidity in terms of experience, so Gambhir could be on their shopping list.

There are indications that DD may retain the young duo of Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer. That would still leave them with a big enough purse to seek some big names during the auction scheduled for January 27-28.

The experts believe that Gambhir and KKR have run their race and it would be a good decision for both to take a re-look at their relationship and part ways cordially.