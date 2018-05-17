IPL 2018, MI vs KXIP: KL Rahul And Hardik Pandya Exchange Their Jerseys After Match

Kings XI Punjab wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul set the Wankhede Stadium on fire with a blistering 94 off 60 balls against Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match on Wednesday. Despite his brilliant knock, the Ravichandran Ashwin-led team suffered a three-run defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians. After the match, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul swapped their team T-shirts in front of the Wankhede crowd.

We have seen players exchanging jerseys in football matches but it was the first instance when two players exchanged their jersey in IPL.

As a mark of respect towards the game of cricket, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya exchanged their jerseys after the game. #MIvKXIP pic.twitter.com/mig0ZVzSHr — Prashant Pareek (@prashan23S) May 16, 2018

With this win, Mumbai Indians boosted their tally to 12 with one game in hand. The Rohit Sharma-led side have jumped to the fourth spot on the points table.

The star of the match was Jasprit Bumrah who turned in a match-winning bowling performance with brilliant figures of 3 for 15 in his allotted 4 overs. His spell also included the crucial wicket of K L Rahul in the penultimate over.

The unorthodox pacer ended Rahul's stubborn stay when Kings XI Punjab needed 20 off 9 balls. Rahul was caught at long-off by Ben Cutting. Rahul, who batted brilliantly, struck 10 fours and three sixes in his knock.

The defeat left Kings XI Punjab on 12 points with one game to go.