IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils Could Miss Quinton de Kock Due To Injury

South African star Quinton de Kock's participation in the IPL 2017 has been put in doubt after it was revealed that the wicketkeeper batsman would need 4-6 weeks to recover from a finger injury he sustained during the second Test between South Africa and New Zealand in Wellington. Delhi Daredevils would be sweating over the fitness of De Kock after another star player JP Duminy pulled out of the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to personal reasons and De Kock's non-participation will be another massive blow for the Delhi franchise that finished sixth last season.

De Kock, 24, has been a key part of the Delhi outfit after joining them in 2014. The South African has been in top form for his country and will be sorely missed by Delhi at the top of the order if he doesn't recover on time for the tournament.

The wicketkeeper batsman had injured his right index finger during the second Test in Wellington that ended on March 18, with subsequent scans revealing an injury to the tendon.

"We will make a late call on his availability for the match (third Test in Hamilton) on Friday after he undergoes a fitness test with protective strapping to see if he will be able to bat or keep wicket. Either way, he is going to need a protected period of recovery which will take between 4-6 weeks. In the long-term, there is every likelihood of him missing out on the IPL because of the expected recovery time," Proteas team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee said.

"Being a wicketkeeper, every time he catches the ball there is strain on the finger and it makes it difficult to allow for sufficient time to recover. If he does not have the 4-6 weeks' recovery time, further activity could aggravate the injury and it could even jeopardise his participation in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy and the full tour to England," Moosajee said in a Cricket South Africa statement.

Moosajee said a scan done in Hamilton on Wednesday revealed tendon damage to the last digit of the index finger.

"Quinton sustained an injury to his right index finger during the last Test match in Wellington. At the time, we had an x-ray done to exclude a fracture, and thankfully that was clear. However, he still complained of pain and discomfort in the finger so we had a scan done in Hamilton on Wednesday which revealed tendon damage to the last digit of the index finger."

(With PTI Inputs)