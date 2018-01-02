IPL 11: Ashish Nehra, Gary Kirsten Join Royal Challengers Bangalore As Coaching Staff

As teams gear-up for the Indian Premier League season 11, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday announced that recently-retired cricketer Ashish Nehra and former India coach Gary Kirsten were new additions to their coaching staff. "South African cricketer Gary Kirsten and former Indian fast-bowler Ashish Nehra have come on-board as Batting and Bowling Coach, respectively. Additionally, Kirsten and Nehra will also play the role of mentors for the team during the league," RCB's statement read. While former New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori will continue to be the head coach, the franchise has realigned the roles of Trent Woodhill and Andrew McDonald. Woodhill has been assigned the new role of batting talent development, analytics and fielding coach. Additionally, during off season the Australian will also serve as the franchise's head of scouting. McDonald, who was the bowling coach earlier, will now be in charge of bowling talent development and analytics.

"I am excited to welcome Gary and Ashish to the coaching team for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both of them bring a wealth of experience in cricket, which the team can learn from immensely. We look forward to an amazing season," Vettori said.

The IPL season 11 auction is slated for January 27 and 28 and the franchises have to decide on the retention players by January 4.

Mumbai Indians are all set to retain their skipper Rohit Sharma along with Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal, while under- performing Delhi Daredevils may keep Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer for the upcoming season. While the last date of submission for the player retention is January 4, the franchises are more or less certain about the kind of players they would like to retain and the ones they would buy back with Right To Match (RTM) cards.

The Chennai Super Kings are set to retain three of their marquee players -- skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, IPL superstar Suresh Raina and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja while Dwayne Bravo, if fit, is all but certain to be bought back with Right To Match card.