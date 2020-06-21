Yuvraj Singh, former India all-rounder, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of him on International Yoga Day. In the video, Yuvraj can be seen practicing yoga. The left-handed former cricketer emphasised on the importance of yoga in difficult times and urged his fans to work towards developing a healthy body and healthier mind. "In these dark, difficult times, we are all looking for positivity. Yoga gives us mental and physical health, ensuring we stay fit on the inside and the outside. Let's work towards developing a healthy body and healthier mind. Stay Home, Stay Safe #InternationalYogaDay," Yuvraj captioned the video.

While fans came up with appreciatory messages for Yuvraj, it was his statemate and Kings XI Punjab batsman Mandeep Singh who took the cake with his cheeky dig at the former all-rounder.

"Tanga Stiff (Stiff legs)," Mandeep Singh left a comment on Yuvraj's post.

On Saturday, the 38-year-old former cricketer had shared a throwback picture of him clicked by former India cricketer Rohan Gavaskar from one of his trips to Amsterdam.

In the picture, Yuvraj can be seen posing like he is taking a mirror selfie.

The picture made veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh take a trip down memory lane as he recalled a fight he had with Yuvraj over a phone.

"Is this the same phone we fought for ??," Harbhajan Singh commented on Yuvraj's post.

In reply, Yuvraj confirmed that it was indeed the same phone over which both cricketers had fought.

"@harbhajan3 yes it's the same phone that you fought with me for," Yuvraj replied.