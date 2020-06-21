Several leading sports stars in India took to Twitter to mark the occasion of International Yoga Day on Sunday. From cricketers like Harbhajan Singh and Shreyas Iyer to the Indian football team and boxers like Lovlina Borgohain and Jamuna Boro, several sporting personalities wished their fans on the day and shared photos and videos of them doing different 'asanas'. The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated annually on 21 June since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

"Yoga is life," tweeted Harbhajan Singh along with a photo of his family doing yoga.

"Celebrating yoga and music day with my partner in crime, who has her own style of meditation," tweeted Shreyas Iyer, along with a photo of him and his pet dog.

"Fall in love with taking care of yourself. Mind. Body. Spirit," tweeted former India batsman Mohammad Kaif.

"Be steadfast in yoga, O Arjuna. Perform your duty and abandon all attachment to success or failure. Such evenness of mind is called yoga," tweeted former India pacer RP Singh, who is now part of the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee.

yoga is the journey of the self to the self through the self.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain tweeted "yoga is the journey of the self to the self through the self."

Fellow pugilist Jamuna Boro wrote "calm is a super power HAPPY INTERNATIONAL YOGA dAY."