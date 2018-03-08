International Women's Day: Virender Sehwag, Saina Nehwal, Harbhajan Singh Post Special Messages

The International Women's Day celebrates the achievements of women in different fields. On this auspicious day, women are being honoured for their efforts in the development of the country. Cricketers and other sportspersons on Thursday took to Twitter and celebrated the achievements of women by posting special messages.
Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag posted an encouraging message on his Twitter handle.
"Once she worked as a child labourer and used to stitch footballs to help her parents, now 19-year-old Zainab has transformed herself into an activist committed to the cause of children's education. Every day is #WomensDay," Sehwag wrote.
Here's how other cricketers extended greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day.
Each one of you is unique yet so special. Happy #WomensDay to all the women. You all are an inspiration in your own ways. pic.twitter.com/uivxD8A390— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 8, 2018
Beautifully said by my wife- Pooja. Women are special and today is one of your 365 special days in a year #HappyWomensDay pic.twitter.com/iFC4TTd5z0— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 8, 2018
To all the women - you're unique, you're special, and you're empowering!— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) March 8, 2018
Don't let anyone tell you otherwise. Let's celebrate this #womensday by celebrating the diversity of women. Happy women's day!
India veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh posted photos of his wife, mother and daughter on International Women's Day.
She rules #Happywomensday?????? lucky to have these wonderful women in my life ?? pic.twitter.com/NUqdX2WSYA— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 8, 2018
Cheers to the joy of being a woman! ?— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 8, 2018
Here's our #Knight, Piyush Chawla & his wife, Anubhuti wishing all the #KnightRiders a Happy #WomensDay!#KorboLorboJeetbo #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/MdrX6iUr6r
We wish a Happy #WomensDay to all the men. #ItsHerGameToo #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/oSlg6u9egp— Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) March 8, 2018
India star badminton player Saina Nehwal posted a pic with his family.
Happy women’s day ???? pic.twitter.com/dsydsjF4Jw— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) March 8, 2018
Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu took to Instagram and posted a pic with his mother.
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended their greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day.