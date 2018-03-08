 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

International Women's Day: Virender Sehwag, Saina Nehwal, Harbhajan Singh Post Special Messages

Updated: 08 March 2018 14:41 IST

Sportspersons from all fields celebrated the day.

International Women
PV Sindhu took to Instagram and posted a pic with his mother. © Instagram

The International Women's Day celebrates the achievements of women in different fields. On this auspicious day, women are being honoured for their efforts in the development of the country. Cricketers and other sportspersons on Thursday took to Twitter and celebrated the achievements of women by posting special messages.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag posted an encouraging message on his Twitter handle.

"Once she worked as a child labourer and used to stitch footballs to help her parents, now 19-year-old Zainab has transformed herself into an activist committed to the cause of children's education. Every day is #WomensDay," Sehwag wrote.

Here's how other cricketers extended greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day.

India veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh posted photos of his wife, mother and daughter on International Women's Day.

India star badminton player Saina Nehwal posted a pic with his family.

Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu took to Instagram and posted a pic with his mother.

 

A post shared by sindhu pv (@pvsindhu1) on

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended their greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Topics : India Cricket Team Harbhajan Singh Virender Sehwag Mohammad Kaif VVS Laxman Yuvraj Singh Suresh Raina Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virender Sehwag posted an encouraging message on his Twitter handle
  • Harbhajan Singh posted photos of his wife, mother and daughter
  • Saina Nehwal posted a pic with his family
Related Articles
Virender Sehwag Discloses Why He Chose Ravichandran Ashwin As Kings XI Punjab Captain
Virender Sehwag Discloses Why He Chose Ravichandran Ashwin As Kings XI Punjab Captain
IPL 2018: Ravichandran Ashwin Is The New Kings XI Punjab Captain
IPL 2018: Ravichandran Ashwin Is The New Kings XI Punjab Captain
On MS Dhoni
On MS Dhoni's Batting Position, Virender Sehwag's Advice For Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli Will Score 62 ODI Centuries, Predicts Virender Sehwag
Virat Kohli Will Score 62 ODI Centuries, Predicts Virender Sehwag
Virender Sehwag Says Virat Kohli An Upgraded Version Of Sourav Ganguly
Virender Sehwag Says Virat Kohli An Upgraded Version Of Sourav Ganguly
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 06 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.