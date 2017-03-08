International Women's Day: Virat Kohli's Touching Message To His Mother And Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli had taken to social media to profess his love for Anushka Sharma on Valentine's Day and to mark the International Women's Day, the Indian skipper put a heart-warming message on Instagram for the "two strongest women" in his life -- his mother and Anushka Sharma. The Indian cricketer posted a collage featuring his mother Saroj and Bollywood star Anuskha with a caption: "Happy women's day to every woman out there, but specially to the two strongest women in my life. My mom for looking after the family in toughest times in life and @anushkasharma for fighting against the odds regularly and standing up for righteousness and changing the norms #happywomenday."

Kohli, fresh from vanquishing the Australians in the second Test in Bengaluru, has been in the news after a former Australian cricketer criticised him for his constant sledging.

Following India's series-levelling win, Kohli responded to Ian Healy's comments during the post-match press conference and later found support from former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar.

Known for his aggressive demeanour on-field, Kohli showed his chivalrous side.

India led by Kohli beat Australia by 75 runs in the second Test in Bengaluru to level the four-match series 1-1.

Ravichandran Ashwin starred with the ball for the Indians in Australia's second innings, claiming six wickets -- his 25th five-wicket haul in Tests.